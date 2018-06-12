Judge clears AT&T takeover of Time Warner

Image copyright AFP/Getty

A US District Court judge has cleared the merger of telecoms giant AT&T and media firm Time Warner, in a loss for government regulators.

The US had sued to block the deal, arguing that it would reduce competition in pay TV and lead to higher prices for consumers.

The ruling by Judge Richard Leon is expected to unleash more deal-making.

The fight is viewed as a bellwether case for US competition law.

The ruling comes 20 months after AT&T announced its plans to buy Time Warner in a transaction then worth almost $85bn.