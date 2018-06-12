Wage growth slows despite unemployment fall

Wage growth unexpectedly slipped to 2.8% from 2.9% in the three months to April, despite unemployment falling by 38,000 to 1.42 million, official figures show.

Economists had expected wage growth to remain steady at 2.9%.

The slowdown is likely to dampen expectations of an interest rate rise in August.

Wage growth is one of the key figures the Bank of England monitors to assess the health of the UK economy.

"Employment has continued to rise, while the unemployment rate remained at its lowest for over 40 years.

"Wages, both including and excluding bonuses, are continuing to increase, and slightly faster than inflation," the ONS's statistician, David Freeman, said.