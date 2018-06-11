Image copyright ©Lorcan Doherty Image caption Paul Besley, from 5NINES, said the firm would meet the "growing need" for data storage in NI

A global data storage company is the first business to open in Northern Ireland's first enterprise zone.

5NINES invested £20m in the 45,000 sq ft facility at the Atlantic Link Campus in Coleraine.

The company has data centres across the world, including the Netherlands, Finland, France and the United States.

5NINES said the "world-class" facility would provide "highly-efficient and exceptionally secure data storage" for firms in NI.

Paul Besley, general manager of 5NINES NI, said it would allow "all data to be collected, stored and processed locally from a purpose-built modern facility".

"At a time when people and businesses are producing and consuming vast quantities of data, the security of that information has never been more important," he added.

"It will meet the growing need for data storage in Northern Ireland to support burgeoning data-heavy sectors such as fintech, pharmaceutical research and cyber security but storage is available to any business and we service clients from all industries across Northern Ireland and beyond."

Enterprise zones already exist elsewhere in the UK and offer businesses tax incentives and simplified planning procedures.