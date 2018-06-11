Image copyright JLR

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has said it will move production of its Land Rover Discovery SUV from Birmingham to Slovakia from next year.

The Solihull factory, where the Discovery is manufactured, will be used to build a new generation of electric Land Rover models, the firm said.

The company warned that there may be some job losses in the UK as a result.

JLR - which is owned by the Indian group Tata Motors - said that it remained "committed to the UK".

The company has previously said all its cars would be available in either an electric or hybrid version from 2020.

"The potential losses of some agency employed staff in the UK is a tough one but forms part of our long-term manufacturing strategy as we transform our business globally," JLR said in a statement.

However, it added: "Significant investment and technology upgrade in Solihull in order to accommodate our next-generation of flagship Land Rover models, and the refit of our Halewood plant for the next Evoque, is proof that we remain committed both to the UK and to transformation and growth."