BT boss Gavin Patterson to step down

Image copyright Reuters

BT's chief executive, Gavin Patterson, is to leave the telecoms giant after five years in the post.

The company said it would have a successor in place in the second half of the year, and Mr Patterson would remain in his post until that time.

Mr Patterson has been at BT for 14 years, 10 of those as a board member.

Shares in the company are at a six-year low. Last month, the company announced an ambitious restructuring which included cutting 13,000 jobs.

That was intended to cut costs, improve profits and release cash to invest in 5G.

Days after the restructuring announcement, the company revealed Mr Patterson was paid £2.3m last year, including a £1.3m bonus and a 1.5% rise in his basic salary.

Friday's statement said he would "not now be receiving the 2018 incentive share plan award", which was set out in the latest annual report.

BT chairman Jan du Plessis said: "The board is fully supportive of the strategy recently set out by Gavin and his team.

"The broader reaction to our recent results announcement has, though, demonstrated to Gavin and me that there is a need for a change of leadership to deliver this strategy."

Mr Patterson became managing director of BT's consumer division in 2004. He was appointed chief executive of the BT Group in 2013.

He said: "It's been an honour to lead BT since 2013 and serve as a member of the board for the last 10 years.

"BT is a great business and with the new management team I've recently put in place is, I believe, very well-positioned to thrive in the future."