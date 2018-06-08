Image copyright Gurung family Image caption Narayan Gurung was killed on Christmas Day in 2016 when his car swerved to avoid a stalled BMW

BMW's delay in recalling UK cars with an electrical fault contributed to a driver's death, an inquest has found.

The German firm only recalled cars in the UK after Narayan Gurung died when his car crashed into a tree to avoid a broken-down BMW on Christmas Day 2016.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) was also criticised for failing to press BMW for a recall.

There was insufficient evidence to conclude the death was corporate manslaughter, the inquest found.

"Despite recognising this risk, the DVSA failed to call for, and BMW AG and BMW UK failed to initiate, a recall until after Mr Gurung's death," Surrey Assistant Coroner Anna Loxton said.

She said the DVSA had been aware of a fault since October 2014 when it started to receive an "unusually high" volume of complaints from drivers, but it did not make a "fundamental shift" until after Mr Gurung's death.

'Tragic accident'

BMW said the incident was "a tragic accident".

"Whilst BMW considers that it has followed all the processes required by the relevant regulations, we recognise the need for the automotive industry to review relevant processes and procedures," a spokesperson added.

BMW initially recalled 36,410 petrol cars last year after Mr Gurung's death.

Last month, BMW extended the UK recall of its cars after the BBC's Watchdog found that vehicles could cut out completely while they are being driven.