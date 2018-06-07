Geordie Greig to be new Daily Mail editor

Image copyright Getty Images

Geordie Greig has been named as new editor of the Daily Mail, and will replace Paul Dacre later this year.

He is currently editor of the paper's sister title the Mail on Sunday.

Lord Rothermere, chairman of the Mail's owner DMGT, confirmed the appointment, praising Mr Greig as "outstanding".

Mr Dacre has been editor of the Mail for the past 26 years and will become chairman of Associated Newspapers, and its editor-in-chief.