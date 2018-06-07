Image copyright Getty Images

Poundworld is poised to announce its intention to appoint administrators.

The move will allow the company 10 days to two weeks to continue talks with potential buyers without the company's creditors being able to make a claim on the business.

It also allows its staff and suppliers to continue to be paid.

It is understood that investment company R Capital is in talks to try to buy Poundworld, which has 5,300 workers and 355 stores.

The potential administrator, Deloitte, is understood to be standing by if the company fails to find a buyer.

Sources have played down the possibility of former owner Chris Edwards being able to buy the company outright.

Poundworld is owned by private equity firm TPG.