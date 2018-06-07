London share trading delayed by one hour
- 7 June 2018
Trading on the London stock market has finally opened after an hour's delay.
A spokesperson for the London Stock Exchange said the opening auction had been held up because of an issue with pricing data.
Trading normally begins at 08:00 each weekday, but Thursday's opening session did not begin until 09:00.
A few minutes after the market opened, the benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.28% at 7,734.31.