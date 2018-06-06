Image copyright Getty Images

Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre is stepping down after 26 years in the role.

He will become chairman of Associated Newspapers, which is owned by the company DMGT, and its editor-in-chief.

Associated also owns the Mail on Sunday and the successful Mail Online, the most visited English-language newspaper website in the world.

Mr Dacre, the Evening Standard editor before joining the Mail, starts his new job before turning 70 in November.

Lord Rothermere, chairman of DMGT, paid tribute to Mr Dacre for his "brilliant stewardship" of the Mail and other titles in the group over three decades.

"Paul is, quite simply, the greatest Fleet Street editor of his generation not only for his huge circulation successes on both the Mail and the Standard but also for the sheer power of his many campaigns, investigations and crusades that have held power to account, given a voice to the voiceless and often set the political agenda through six prime ministerships," he said.

Under Mr Dacre's editorship the Daily Mail has taken a staunchly pro-Brexit line. Last November the paper controversially attacked three senior judges after they ruled that Brexit could not be triggered without a Westminster vote in a front-page story headlined "Enemies of the people".

Image copyright DMGT

Despite a sharp fall in newspaper sales in recent years, the Mail still sells an average of 1.28 million copies a day as its mix of politics, campaigns and celebrity news continues to appeal to millions of readers.

The Sun remains the UK's highest-selling daily newspaper, however, shifting 1.49 million copies a day in April.

Mr Dacre has long been Britain's best-paid newspaper editor, earning almost £2.5m last year. That was more than 50% higher than the previous year due to a £856,000 payout under DMGT's long-term incentive plan, which is linked to its share price.

He joined DMGT as the Mail's New York bureau chief after writing for Express Newspapers.