Government clears way for Fox's Sky deal

The UK government will let 21st Century Fox take over Sky if it sells Sky News.

Culture Secretary Matt Hancock has also cleared Comcast's bid to take over Sky, but has referred Fox's bid for a further consultation.

Fox has been chasing approval from UK regulators since 2016 to buy the 61% of Sky it does not already own.

The takeover was held up by politicians and regulators who feared it could give Rupert Murdoch too much influence over the media in the UK.

The Murdoch-controlled Fox has been attempting to address those concerns through a series of concessions, including selling Sky News to Disney once the deal is complete.

Separately, Disney has struck a deal to buy Fox's entertainment assets, including its stake in Sky.

However, US media giant Comcast waded into the bidding in February with a £22bn offer for Sky, trumping Fox's offer, which valued the broadcaster at £18.5bn.