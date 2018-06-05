Tesco Bank hit by online glitch

Customers of Tesco Bank are unable to access the bank's app or online services owing to a technical problem.

The bank, which has more than five million customers, has apologised for the shutdown which started at about 10:30 BST.

It is the latest technical issue to affect customers of a challenger bank, following the ongoing woes at TSB.

In November 2016, Tesco Bank was hit by a "sophisticated attack" which saw money taken from 20,000 accounts.

There are no details at present about what has led to the latest issue.

A spokeswoman for the bank said: "We apologise to customers who are currently unable to access mobile and online banking. We are working hard to restore service and thank customers for their patience."

It said telephone banking services were operating as normal.