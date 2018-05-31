Image copyright BoE

The Treasury has appointed Jonathan Haskel as a new member of the Bank of England's rate-setting committee.

The professor of economics at Imperial College Business School will become the ninth member of the Monetary Policy Committee later this year.

The Treasury revealed that 19 men and eight women applied for the post, with four women and one man shortlisted.

The appointment means there is still only one woman on the MPC - Professor Silvana Tenreyro.

The committee has been criticised in the past for its lack of women.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said Prof Haskel's "expertise in productivity and innovation will further sharpen the committee's understanding of the British economy".