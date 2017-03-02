Quorn recalls mince over fears it contains metal pieces
Quorn Foods is recalling 12,000 packets of its frozen meat-free mince over fears it may contain small pieces of metal.
The Food Standards Agency warned customers not to eat the product because it represented a safety risk.
The recall only affects products sold at Tesco stores and does not include goods bought before 27 February 2017.
The 300g packets have a best-before date of 31 August 2018 and a batch code of 136331.
Quorn Foods said it was a precautionary measure resulting from an "isolated production issue."
No other Quorn products are affected.
Customers are advised to return the product to Tesco where they will get a full refund.