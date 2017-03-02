Image copyright Tesco

Quorn Foods is recalling 12,000 packets of its frozen meat-free mince over fears it may contain small pieces of metal.

The Food Standards Agency warned customers not to eat the product because it represented a safety risk.

The recall only affects products sold at Tesco stores and does not include goods bought before 27 February 2017.

The 300g packets have a best-before date of 31 August 2018 and a batch code of 136331.

Quorn Foods said it was a precautionary measure resulting from an "isolated production issue."

No other Quorn products are affected.

Customers are advised to return the product to Tesco where they will get a full refund.