Growth in UK house prices slowed in the year to February, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The annual rate slowed to 7.6% compared with 7.9% in the year to January, the ONS said.

Price increases were particularly strong in the East and South West of England, where the ONS index reached a record high.

Scotland remained the weakest part of the country, with prices falling by 0.8% over the 12 month period.

The average cost of a house or flat is now £283,658, according to the ONS.