UK house price growth slows to 7.6%, says ONS

  • 12 April 2016
Growth in UK house prices slowed in the year to February, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The annual rate slowed to 7.6% compared with 7.9% in the year to January, the ONS said.

Price increases were particularly strong in the East and South West of England, where the ONS index reached a record high.

Scotland remained the weakest part of the country, with prices falling by 0.8% over the 12 month period.

The average cost of a house or flat is now £283,658, according to the ONS.

ONS House Prices: Year to February 2016
Nation % change
England +8.2%
Wales +2.8%
Scotland - 0.8%
Northern Ireland + 2.4%

