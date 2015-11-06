Image copyright PA

(Close): The FTSE 100 fell, but shares in British Airways owner IAG rose after the airline group increased its target for earnings growth.

IAG shares added 3.7% after it said it was targeting average annual earnings per share growth of more than 12% between 2016 and 2020.

It also said the head of Vueling, Alex Cruz, would replace Keith Williams as chairman and chief executive of BA.

Mr Cruz will take over the role next year when Mr Williams retires.

The FTSE 100 index opened higher, but then lost ground. At the close, the index was down 11.07 points at 6,353.83.

The biggest faller in the FTSE 100 was mining firm BHP Billiton, down 5.7%.

BHP is one of the owners of an iron ore mine in Brazil where on Thursday a dam holding back waste water burst. More than a dozen people are feared dead as a result of the flooding.

AstraZeneca shares fell 0.5% after the company announced it had bought US biotech company ZS Pharma for $2.7bn (£1.8bn).

In the FTSE 250, shares in TalkTalk rose 2.4% after the telecoms company released more details on the extent of the cyber-attack it suffered last month.

The company said that only 4% of TalkTalk customers had any sensitive personal data at risk.

Retirement housing firm McCarthy & Stone announced it had priced its shares at 180p for its flotation, valuing the company at £967m.

On the currency markets, the pound fell 0.94% against the dollar to $1.5065, but gained 0.26% against the euro to €1.4017.