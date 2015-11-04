Image copyright Getty Images

Groupon shares fell 26% in after-hours trade after the firm missed forecasts and announced a leadership change.

The deals website reported revenue below expectations in the third quarter, and its fourth quarter forecast also missed the mark.

The firm's co-founder Eric Lefkofsky is stepping down as chief executive and instead becoming chairman.

The Chicago-based firm's net loss widened to $27.6m in the quarter, from $21.2m a year ago.

Groupon's revenue fell 0.1% in the three months to September to $713.6m (£462m), below expectations of $732.8m.

The company has been trying to restructure its business and announced over 1,000 jobs cuts in September as it shut operations in seven countries.

It started out as website that offered daily deals, but is now trying to become an online marketplace.

It has been facing stiff competition from rivals such as Living Social, and attractive deals from e-commerce giants Amazon and eBay.

Mr Lefkofsky, who had been Groupon's chief executive since August 2013, will be replaced by chief operating officer Rich Williams.

"We are fully confident we have identified the best leader for our employees, customers, partners and shareholders," said Ted Leonsis, outgoing chairman and new lead independent director in a statement.

Mr Williams has been with the company since 2011 and was promoted to chief operating officer in June.