The former boss of Nokia, Stephen Elop, is to leave Microsoft as part of a management reshuffle.

Mr Elop rejoined the company in 2014 when Microsoft bought the Finnish company's handset business.

He had been considered a possible chief executive, before the current boss, Satya Nadella, was appointed.

Mr Nadella said the changes would "enable us to deliver better products and services that our customers love at a more rapid pace".

The changes were announced in an email to staff in which Mr Nadella said he would "regret the loss of leadership" that Mr Elop's departure represented.

Mr Elop was chief executive at Nokia between 2010 and 2014, having previously worked at Microsoft.

Terry Myerson will replace him as head of a newly formed team called Windows and Devices Group.

Two other executives, Kirill Tatarinov and Eric Rudder, will also leave the company.