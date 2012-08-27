What made the business news in Asia and Europe this morning? Here's our daily business round-up:

Samsung has sent a memo to staff in the wake of losing a court battle with Apple hitting out at what it calls abuse of patent law.

On Friday, a US court ordered Samsung to pay $1.05bn (£665m) in damages to Apple for infringing its patents.

Shares in Samsung fell 7% in Seoul in Monday trading, their biggest one-day fall in almost four years, as a result.

Samsung said there had yet to be a company that had succeeded by relying on the "outright abuse of patent law".

The case is one of the most significant rulings in a global intellectual property battle.

Samsung said it would be appealing against the verdict.

Germany's centre-right government has criticised a leading conservative politician for suggesting that Greece will have to leave the eurozone.

Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said "bullying" of Greece must stop.

And in a TV interview Chancellor Angela Merkel said "everyone should weigh their words very carefully".

Earlier, Christian Social Union leader Alexander Dobrindt, an ally of Mrs Merkel, said he expected Greece to leave the eurozone in 2013.

He said he saw "no way round" a Greek exit. He also called the European Central Bank (ECB) chief Mario Draghi "Europe's currency forger".

Still in Germany, a business confidence survey has shown the impact of the struggling eurozone.

German business confidence has fallen for the fourth month in a row to a 29-month low, according to the closely-watched Ifo survey.

The index compiled by the think tank fell to 102.3 in August from a downwardly revised 103.2 in July.

The survey of 7,000 firms suggests businesses are increasingly nervous about Germany's ability to withstand the weak eurozone economy.

Growth in Europe's largest economy slowed between April and June to 0.3%.

Profits at China's industrial firms have also dipped for the fourth successive month, adding to fears about a sharp slowdown in China's economy.

Earnings fell by 5.4% in July from a year earlier. That compares with a 1.7% annual drop in June.

Chinese firms have been hurt by a slowdown in global demand as well as lacklustre domestic consumption.

The industrial sector is a key driver of China's growth and the weak data may result in further stimulus measures.

