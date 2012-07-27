What made the business news in Asia and Europe this morning? Here's our daily business round-up:

Some 5.7 million Spaniards, equivalent to almost one in four, are now seeking work, according to official figures.

The country's unemployment rate rose to 24.6% during the April to June quarter, up from 24.4% during the previous quarter.

Separately, Spain's third largest bank reported an 80% fall in net profits.

CaixaBank said net profits fell to 166m euros ($203m; £129m) during the January to June period.

Barclays has revealed that it is under investigation by the financial watchdog over the disclosure of fees payable under unspecified deals made in 2008.

The news came as the bank's adjusted pre-tax profit for the first six months of 2012 rose 13% to £4.2bn.

It also set aside £450m to cover potential compensation to small businesses sold inappropriate financial products.

Airbus has said it will delay the introduction of its fuel-efficient A350 XWB to fix a glitch related to its wings.

The planned wide-body, which is a rival to Boeing's Dreamliner, will now be delayed by three months until the second half of 2014, forcing its parent company EADS to take a 124m euro ($152m;£97m) hit as a result.

Earlier, EADS said net profit more than tripled in the second quarter to 461m euros from 121m euros a year earlier.

Samsung Electronics has reported a record quarterly profit, boosted by a surge in smartphone sales and improved margins in its TV business.

Operating profit was 6.72tn won ($5.9bn; £3.8bn) in the second quarter, a 79% jump from a year earlier.

Samsung, which makes the Galaxy range of smartphones, overtook Nokia as the world's biggest maker of mobile phones earlier this year.

Profits at China's industrial companies have dropped for the third successive month, as the slowdown in its economy hurt demand.

Earnings dipped by 1.7% in June from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said, after a 5.3% decline in May and a 2.2% drop in April.

The industrial sector has been one of the main drivers of China's expansion.

Greek PM Antonis Samaras is meeting international creditors to try to persuade them that Athens deserves its final instalment of bailout money.

The EU, IMF and European Central Bank (ECB) are studying Greece's finances before deciding whether to hand over 31.5bn euros ($38bn; £24.5bn).

Without the funds, Greece would face bankruptcy and probably leave the euro.

French carmaker Renault has said first-half profits were hit by deteriorating demand in Europe because of the sovereign debt crisis.

Net profits in the six months to June fell 39% to 786m euros ($966m, £615m), down from 1.25bn euros a year earlier, the firm said.

Revenue fell to 20.9bn euros, down 0.8% when compared with the same period last year.

Sales in Europe have been hit as people delay big purchases like cars.

