What made the business news in Asia and Europe this morning? Here's our daily business round-up:

Leaders of Greece's governing coalition are back in talks over new austerity measures.

The measures are needed for the country to secure the next batch of EU bailout funding before a chunk of debt comes up for repayment in March.

Talks on Sunday between Greek PM Lucas Papademos and the leaders of three parties ended without agreement.

The IMF has said that China's economic growth rate will be halved if the eurozone falls into recession.

If said growth this year could be cut from a projected 8.2% to 4.2%, and added Beijing should get ready to inject billions of dollars to fend off any downturn.

China's economy grew at 9.2% in 2011, but the Chinese government has been applying the brakes to try to avoid over-expansion.

China has told its airlines not to pay charges to an EU scheme aimed at cutting carbon emissions, saying it amounts to an unfair trading practice.

The scheme, which started on 1 January 2012, levies a charge on flights in EU airspace based on carbon emissions.

China has claimed that the plan could cost Chinese airlines 95m euros ($124m, £79m) in extra annual costs.

JThe Japanese car maker Mitsubishi Motors is ending production at its Western European factory at Born in the Netherlands.

There are 1,500 workers at the factory, which makes the Colt and Outlander models.

From now on Mitsubishi is planning to import its cars from Japan and also from Thailand where it is building a new plant.

Indonesia's economy grew at its fastest pace in 15 years in 2011 mainly due to increased investment and more consumption at home.

Indonesia is the largest economy in south east Asia and it grew by 6.5% last year.

Rating agencies also gave Indonesia back its investment grade status last year as total domestic and foreign investment rose by almost 20% to $28bn.

