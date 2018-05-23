Global education
Can the UN get back in touch with the young?
The United Nations is launching a global poll to find what young people think of policies affecting their lives.
- 23 May 2018
- From the section Business
Skills for peace
Colombia's ex-fighters have returned home, but they are often illiterate and unemployed and in urgent need of new skills for jobs.
- 16 May 2018
- From the section Business
Right to learn
Gordon Brown and the UN launch a $10bn global fund to create school places
- 11 May 2018
- From the section Family & Education
London ranked best student city in the world
- 9 May 2018
- From the section Business
Safety call for young workers at risk
More than a million people face injury and accidents at work every day - with young workers the most at risk.
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Business
Top chefs compete to do good with food
- 25 April 2018
- From the section Business
Digital exam angst
- 18 April 2018
- From the section Business
JK Rowling's happy ending for orphans
- 11 April 2018
- From the section Business
Seeing a better future
- 4 April 2018
- From the section Business
Malala returns to Pakistan for first time
- 29 March 2018
- From the section Asia
World's toughest place to study?
- 28 March 2018
- From the section Business
US segregation case schoolgirl dies at 76
- 27 March 2018
- From the section US & Canada
Teaching men to prevent sexual violence
- 20 March 2018
- From the section Business
UK teacher wins global best teacher prize
- 18 March 2018
- From the section Family & Education
School shooting survivors reject guns for teachers
- 17 March 2018
- From the section Family & Education
The hidden aid sent back by migrant workers
- 14 March 2018
- From the section Business
Lessons delivered by boat, taxi and truck
- 7 March 2018
- From the section Business
Kenyan film school takes on Hollywood for an Oscar
- 1 March 2018
- From the section Business
'Counting every school shooting so it never seems normal'
- 21 February 2018
- From the section Business
'No school until the age of 17'... then a PhD
- 14 February 2018
- From the section Business
Going to sleep is more creative than you think
- 7 February 2018
- From the section Business
Keeping girls in education and not early marriage
- 31 January 2018
- From the section Business
England and US withdraw schools from tests in tolerance
- 24 January 2018
- From the section Business
UK university could access European funds post-Brexit
- 17 January 2018
- From the section Business
University ambitions for South Africa's township
- 10 January 2018
- From the section Business
Liberia's controversial school experiment
- 3 January 2018
- From the section Business
Sesame Street to help teach Syrian refugees
- 20 December 2017
- From the section Family & Education
Helping to keep girls in India in school
- 20 December 2017
- From the section Business
Egyptian mummy's secrets revealed by hi-tech laboratory
- 6 December 2017
- From the section Business
The nursery in Amsterdam's red-light district
- 29 November 2017
- From the section Business
Global league tables
PIRLS tests: Russia top, N. Ireland and England in top 10
- 5 December 2017
- From the section Family & Education
Pisa tests: Singapore first place in school rankings
- 6 December 2016
- From the section Family & Education
TIMSS tests: Singapore tops global maths rankings
- 29 November 2016
- From the section Family & Education
Canadian winner of world's best teacher
- 19 March 2017
- From the section Family & Education