The casualties of 2020’s viral conspiracy theories
By Marianna Spring
Specialist disinformation reporter
- Published
Coronavirus conspiracy theories ripped through the internet this year, destroying relationships and endangering lives. Specialist disinformation reporter Marianna Spring reflects on their evolution and impact this year - and the vaccine lies ahead.
The flurry of falsehoods about coronavirus online all began quite innocently amidst that panicked haze which first engulfed the world when the pandemic hit.
Misleading pictures suggesting tanks were on the streets and lists of false diagnostic tips were frantically forwarded on WhatsApp as panicked people sought to help friends and understand lockdowns.
As luck would have it, I had just begun my job reporting on the impact of online disinformation.
With the help of a newly-formed team of experts, I got to work looking into the spread of one really viral post.
At first glance it seems legitimate because the information is attributed to a trusted source: a doctor, an institution, or well-educated "uncle". It hopped across Facebook profiles globally, translated into languages from Italian to Arabic.
But along with useful information like "wash your hands", it also listed false cures and diagnostic tests.
The person responsible for its successful spread online was an 84-year-old man from Buckinghamshire in southern England.
Peter assured me that he did not intend to share bad information - as his post accumulated more than 400,000 shares.
Have his online habits changed since his post went super viral? It seems not.
"Four times I've been pulled up by Full Fact or one of the others who vet Facebook to say no that's incorrect or that wasn't said or that didn't happen," Peter explained when I spoke to him later.
Human cost of misinformation
Our BBC team tracking coronavirus misinformation found links between misleading and false posts online and real world harm.
Everything from false claims about 5G inspiring arsons attacks and assaults to mass poisonings and overdoses of hydroxychloroquine - a drug that world leaders like Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro falsely claimed cures or prevents coronavirus.
Brian's story stood out. He's a 46-year old taxi driver from Florida who I interviewed in May. Because of posts he had seen on Facebook, he believed false claims that coronavirus was not real, not serious and possibly even linked to 5G technology.
After deciding not to follow health guidance, Bryan and his wife Erin fell seriously ill with coronavirus and were hospitalised.
As his wife remained in a critical condition, he regretted not trusting expert advice.
"We just can't be playing around anymore. This thing is real," He lamented as Erin remained critically unwell.
In August, Erin died due to heart complications linked to the virus.
I caught up with Bryan at the end of what has, understandably, been a difficult year for him. He is now being careful about following health advice - and keeping his online habits in check.
Home-wrecking conspiracies
As the year progressed, the bad information storm online became more sinister - dominated by conspiracy theories.
Newly-emerged influencers had gained huge online followings by promoting baseless claims about the pandemic. That includes denying the virus existed or suggesting it was part of a wider more sinister plot.
My inbox quickly flooded with pleas for help from those who had friends or families under their spell.
The most striking email was from the son of a leader of Britain's conspiracy community.
Sebastian Shemirani got in touch because of his fears about his mum's impact on public health - and their relationship.
Sebastian's mum Kate Shemirani has collecting tens of thousands of followers with false claims - including denying coronavirus exists, blaming the symptoms of Covid-19 on 5G radio waves and likening the NHS to Nazi Germany.
"This is her five minutes of fame and when this is over, people will forget about it," Sebastian told me.
"But you know the disaster that goes on within my family and the relationships that she's losing now - that stuff stays forever."
I've spoken to psychologists, experts and those who used to believe the Earth was flat about how to repair relationships ravaged by cult-like online conspiracies.
"There is no silver bullet, there is no argument you can present to someone… that will change their mind," explains psychologist Jovan Byford.
"The point is to infuse their thinking with counter arguments so the next time they approach a conspiracy theory in a different way."
In response to Sebastian's claims, Kate Shemirani told the BBC, "from what I can see it would appear … a "conspiracy theorist" is actually now anyone who believes something other than what your controllers want them to believe. I find this deeply disturbing."
The vaccine lies ahead
The embers of 2020's blaze of bad viral information are still glowing as we head into 2021. People here in the UK and elsewhere are starting to receive the coronavirus vaccine - and conspiracies about it are thriving online.
Just before the year came to a close, I investigated how Patricia's feet were used to fuel vaccine conspiracy theories online.
She is suffering from an unexplained skin condition - but a misunderstanding about what might have caused it set off a chain of events that turned her foot into fodder for anti-vaccine activists.
She joins a long list of casualties of viral conspiracies in 2020.
END
-------
Disinformation damages democracy?
Online falsehoods have not only been limited to coronavirus. They frequently pollute the political arena. No more so than during this year's US Election.
The online conversation was punctuated by conspiracies like QAnon - the baseless allegation that President Trump is waging a secret war against Satanic paedophiles.
It got so big in the build up to polling day that it travelled the world - from the UK to Turkey to Japan.
And back in the US, it made the ground fertile for unsubstantiated allegations over voter fraud to go viral.
When it looked like Joe Biden was on course for victory, Donald Trump made a series of completely unsubstantiated claims on social media alleging the US election was rigged - and voter fraud was to blame.
Across social media, several groups sprung up using the slogan "Stop the Steal". They accumulated more than a million followers between them.
I spoke to Candy from Connecticut, who was one of those Trump supporters who rushed to join. When I asked her for evidence of voter fraud, she listed numerous examples of debunked videos and posts online.
From false claims about ballots being ripped up to conspiracies about huge numbers of votes cast on behalf of dead people, social media was yet again a hurricane of bad and untrue information.
But this case as little surprise. BBC research revealed that the President's cries of voter fraud online were a culmination of a strategy weeks in the making.
Between April and the election, President Trump mentioned rigged elections or voter fraud more than 70 times - before the claims were spread further by other influential accounts.
Even now that Biden has now officially been declared the winner of the election, this is not without consequence.
Social media experts like Whitney Phillips from Syracuse University fear viral disinformation about voting has undermined faith in US democracy for millions of Americans - just like Candy.
