If you didn’t think you could use a dating app or a video game to protest against racial injustice, think again.

With many cities still under lockdown measures, people are finding innovative online ways to demonstrate solidarity or collect donations in support of Black Lives Matter.

It's more than just posting a black square to an Instagram feed - activists are coming up with ways to try to trick algorithms, swarm hashtags and turn views into donations in an attempt to spread the movement online.

Video by Sophia Smith Galer

