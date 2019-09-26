Could polygyny be the answer to Russia's problems?

What one thing could prevent depravity and fornication in Russia?

Well according to one legal advisor in Islamic law - or mufti - in Moscow, Ildar Alyautdinov, the answer is polygyny.

He told state-owned news agency RIA Novosti men having more than one wife at the same time would not only "ensure the enforcement of women's rights" but there would also be "much less depravity and fornication, which is spreading so rapidly nowadays".

The mufti also pointed out polygyny would help the demographic situation in Russia, as there are many more women than men in the country.

The reaction in Russia to the mufti's comments have been wide and varied on social media.

Many women (and some men) say Russian men are not financially capable of supporting a single wife, let alone several.

"Russians, including Muslims, cannot feed one wife and two kids - and you are talking about polygyny," says one commentator.

On the popular social network VKontakte, one user said: "I imagine what is going to happen. Some men here are not fond of supporting children born in [traditional] marriages. They avoid paying child support. And some do not want and cannot even support themselves. Can you imagine what is going to happen? Pity the children."

Another simply asked: "Is it really 2019 today?"

People also pointed out the mufti spoke only of polygyny but not of polyandry.

One commentator said: "Moscow mufti Ildar Alyautdinov, who calls for the legalisation of polygyny, forgets about women's equal rights, which means polyandry should be legalised as well."

VKontakte users have also quoted the lyrics of a popular song from the 1966 classic Soviet comedy Kavkazskaya Plenitsa, to joke about the pros and cons of polygyny.

They are: "If I were a sultan, I would have three wives,

"And I would be surrounded by triple beauty.

"But on the other hand, when things are this way,

"There can be so much trouble and worries, oh, save me, Allah.

"It's not so bad to have three wives,

"But it's so bad on the other hand."

The Russian Orthodox Church has also responded to the mufti's remarks.

"For us monogamy is associated with respect for the roles of man and woman and the recognition of their equal dignity in marriage, the special gifts given by the creator to each of the spouses," a spokesman told RIA Novosti.

He added the Orthodox Church agreed extramarital affairs "jeopardise the dignity of man and woman, destroy families and devoid both spouses of happiness".