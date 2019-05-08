Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Labor leader Bill Shorten was close to tears responding to a "lazy editorial" about his mother

Labor leader Bill Shorten's emotional tribute to his mother has seen Australians flood social media with stories of their own mums' sacrifices.

Mr Shorten told a TV audience on Monday how his late mother, Ann, had sacrificed studying law when she left school to look after her siblings.

On Wednesday, a front-page newspaper report headlined "Mother of Invention" accused Mr Shorten of neglecting to tell the whole story. Mrs Shorten had subsequently graduated with a law degree at the age of 51.

Mr Shorten has previously acknowledged his mother's law education later in life.

Describing the report as "a new low," Mr Shorten was visibly moved as he recalled his mother's life.

"I've spoken about my mum before," he said.

"She came from very modest circumstances. They didn't have the money to send her to university, so she had to take a teacher scholarship.

"She'd wanted to do law when she was 17. She didn't get that chance. She raised kids.

"At 50, she backed herself. But she discovered in her mid-50s that sometimes you're just too old. And you shouldn't be too old but she discovered the discrimination against older women."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was among those to condemn the report, which appeared in Australian newspaper the Daily Telegraph little more than a week before Australians will elect a new government on 18 May.

"This is a very upsetting story and I can understand that Bill would have been very hurt by that story," he said.

"This election is not about our families."

You might also be interested in:

Social media users have responded to the controversy with the hashtag #MyMum. Thousands of people have been using it to relay the personal and professional sacrifices their mothers made for their families, as well as historical injustices they faced or the ambitions that thwarted.

Skip Twitter post by @clementine_ford #MyMum was forced to leave school at 13 and never completed high school or tertiary education. She was a voracious reader, consuming huge amounts of history and literature. I think sometimes about what she could have achieved if she'd had the right support. — Clementine Ford 🧟‍♀️ (@clementine_ford) May 8, 2019 Report

Some told of the lengths their mother would go to in order to support their families. Labor MP Catherine King recalled her mother recording bedtime stories for her children as she worked in the evenings.

Skip Twitter post by @CatherineKingMP #MyMum taped bedtime stories for me every night she went out babysitting, to earn extra money on top of her day job. She helped all six of us to go to uni and TAFE, something she had to stop because she got polio. She went on to be publishing house editor #BillsMUM #allourmums pic.twitter.com/lTlsdeubrR — Catherine King MP (@CatherineKingMP) May 8, 2019 Report

"My mum left school at 12 to work and help support her siblings," another social media user wrote.

"She married at 23 and raised five children, kept a household together and worked in Aged Care to help make ends meet. She's 83 and is still working in Aboriginal health."

Many took the opportunity to pay tribute to their mothers' achievements, like comedian Dan Ilic and journalist Rohan Connolly among them.

Skip Twitter post by @danilic #MyMum, from a working class family, became a nurse, fell in love with a quadriplegic patient, put him through law school, raised 4 boys, then went to uni got degrees in science and theology, is president of her area St. Vincent De Paul and still looks after Dad full time today. — DAN iLIC (@danilic) May 8, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @rohan_connolly OK so #MyMum put ambitions on hold to have 4 kids by 28, cared for us & dad after he had a brain tumor, was politically active, went to uni in her 40s & got a degree, learnt Spanish & for 20 years led tour groups to Sth America & China. She's 82, vibrant, & we couldn't be prouder — Rohan Connolly (@rohan_connolly) May 8, 2019 Report

Others described a society in which their mothers' ambitions could not be fulfilled.

Skip Twitter post by @vanbadham #MyMum wanted to be a paediatrician. This was so economically impossible & culturally inconceivable for her to achieve as working class girl, she never told anyone - me, only recently.



She became a PA in the public service, & - by god - she fought for my own education. #ausvotes — Van Badham (@vanbadham) May 8, 2019 Report

Skip Twitter post by @Kon__K #MyMum had to leave school at the age of 12 to work the farm as her family was so poor. She came to Australia without a word of English, worked on tobacco farms & then factories till her body couldn't take it anymore to raise 2 kids & give me & my sis the freedom & life we have. pic.twitter.com/MngZsbCeMN — Kon Karapanagiotidis (@Kon__K) May 8, 2019 Report

Bill Shorten is hoping to defeat incumbent Scott Morrison to become prime minister when Australians go to the polls later this month.

If he does, he will become the sixth Australian prime minister in nine years.