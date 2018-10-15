Painting of Trump among past presidents seen at White House

Image copyright Andy Thomas Artist Image caption The Republican Club, by Andy Thomas

Art, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder.

And as millions tuned in to behold President Trump's wide-ranging interview with CBS News on Sunday, a brief glimpse of the artwork on a White House wall caught the eye of many.

President Trump - viewers spotted - has a painting of himself sitting round a table with past Republican presidents including Abraham Lincoln, Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon.

Independent Journal Review editor Josh Billinson was among those on Twitter to note the painting's presence.

Called The Republican Club, the artwork was created by Andy Thomas. The artist, who lives in Missouri, United States, was "ecstatic" to discover his art displayed in the White House, he told Time.

Republican congressman Darrell Issa reportedly gave it to the President.

"A lot of times gifts aren't really hung up, they're just pushed into a closet somewhere," Mr Thomas said.

"To find out it's actually hanging is really a treat."

Mr Thomas has painted a number of iconic figures and events from US history, including civil war battles and other paintings of past presidents spending time together. The artist has painted an equivalent version of the scene hanging in the White House featuring Democrat presidents.

Would-be art critics were quick to offer their own views on social media. Some labelled the picture "tacky", while others praised the talent of the artist. One social media user likened it to the comical character Alan Partridge.

Inevitably, others used photo-editing software to make their own amendments to the scene.

In January, President Trump asked to borrow Van Gogh's Landscape With Snow from the Guggenheim museum in New York.

The museum declined, but offered to lend the President a gold toilet from their collection.

Who is round the table?