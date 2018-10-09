Image copyright Pieter Hanson Image caption Pieter poses, mimicking the meme

If you've seen some weird posts about sons on social media with the hashtag #HimToo, you might be justified in feeling a bit confused.

"This is MY son", begin the majority of tweets, before listing the achievements of everyone from horror villain Norman Bates to Back to the Future's Marty McFly.

It all began with a post from a concerned mother on Twitter.

If you are seeing the #himtoo hashtag and are utterly confused as to why so many people are posting photos of men who are clearly NOT their sons with the same text copy/pasted, this is what started it.

@MarlaReynoldsC3 has since deleted her account.



@MarlaReynoldsC3 has since deleted her account. pic.twitter.com/Q5XPj2I9Fe — Holly Fιɢυeroα O'Reιlly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 8, 2018 Report

The parodies soon followed, with everyone's favourite pop star/meme icon Rick Astley becoming one of the most popular recreations.

This is my son. He was #1 on the charts. He won't go on solo dates even though he never gave up, let you down, run around, or deserted you, make you cry, say goodbye, tell a lie nor hurt you #HimToo

Others soon followed, with a parody of comedian Nathan Fielder proving a particular highlight - but credit must go to comedy writer Emlyn Crenshaw for her creative effort.

This is MY son. He graduated second to last in flying camp. He successfully swallowed salmon today. He is a gentleman who respects - nay, deserves women. He wont go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations, and also bc hes emotionally stunted #HimToo

The "current climate of false sexual accusations" in the original tweet may have been referring to controversy surrounding the appointment of new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in the United States.

US President Donald Trump has since labelled sexual assault claims against Kavanaugh a "hoax", with conservative commentator Candace Owens popularising the hashtag #HimToo to defend the judge.

The issue has become so divisive that it was perhaps unsurprising when 'BlueStarMom3' faced a backlash on Twitter.

But few on social media paid much thought to the person in the photo who was swiftly becoming the face of #HimToo.

So he set up a Twitter account to set the record straight, complete with a recognisable pose.

That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realizing it. Let's turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo . I'm a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point.

Speaking to the BBC about his newfound internet fame, Pieter Hanson answered the question on everyone's mind.

"I'm not afraid to go on dates!" he joked. "It's my mum just being a little silly, I wouldn't put too much thought into it.

"I was dumbfounded when I saw it, but at the end of the day we all have crazy parents.

"I still love her. She's my mum. What she said was pretty inflammatory, but I want to make sure it doesn't come back harsh on her.

"So we figured we'd have some fun with it. My brother Jon was an incredible voice of reason."

And Pieter said that he was using the experience to "change the negative into a positive".

"I've been working for years to support the Leukaemia & Lymphoma Society," he said. "My little brother is a cancer survivor.

"I've had limited reach, but now with this it's a good opportunity to support a cause I really believe in.

"I'm trying to use this as an avenue to raise awareness for my little brother. He's an incredible person, and he's my personal hero."