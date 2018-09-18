Regret over shaming train shave man

Image copyright Getty Images

When a man was filmed shaving on a train the initial response on social media was disgust and outrage.

Now though people are expressing their regret at making snap judgements amidst an outpouring of empathy on social media. So what happened?

The clip, showing Anthony Torres, 56, shaving his face and flicking foam on the floor, was condemned by many of the three million viewers.

"So gross", people wrote, while others suggested they "would have puked" and called Mr Torres a "pig" and a "slob".

However, Mr Torres has since explained why he was shaving on the New Jersey train, leading many to regret their snap judgements.

As he explained: "My life is all screwed up. That's the reason I was shaving on the train."

He said that he had been staying at a homeless shelter for the past three nights, and had previously spent time sleeping at bus stations.

Mr Torres was travelling to his brother's house to ask for support when the video was taken.

A number of people who saw the original video, which has since been deleted, expressed regret for laughing or mocking Mr Torres after reading more about his life.

One Twitter user wrote how they felt sorry for making a snap judgement.

I feel bad. I saw the tweet. It's funny to see someone optimize commute time like that. Not so much when they don't have a place to call home. Sorry. I didn't mean it as a judgement.

Sending positive thoughts. — Lisa (@Lisa_from_SoCal) September 18, 2018





Stranger-shaming

So-called stranger-shaming - or otherwise sharing covert photographs of strangers - is a long-standing issue on social media.

The phenomenon involves posting videos online to highlight a behaviour that one finds distasteful.

Manspreading, students sleeping at the library, men wearing red trousers and napping commuters have all been the target of ridicule and undercover photography.

The issue of women applying make-up on the train has drawn particular attention recently.

Others wrote that they had misjudged Mr Torres' situation, and felt ashamed for judging him.

I figured he was just running late for work. You never know a person's story. Shame on me. — Puck MS (@OJIBAJO) September 18, 2018

The video and Mr Torres' subsequent explanation has sparked a conversation about the tendency to shame people on social media.

One user wrote: "His shaming says more about people judging than him."

Others implored people to think about the "human on the [other] side of your lens" before posting videos online.

Where is the civility of our civil society? So much motivated by a viral tweet. There is a human on the side of your lens; talk to him. Understand his story. — RobinBarnett (@robinbarnett_) September 18, 2018

Why can't we save our dragging for people who've truly earned it? — Anomanus Lodestar of the SPACE FORCE (@schroedingereqn) September 18, 2018

Some on social media were moved to set up a GoFundMe page for Mr Torres with the aim of helping him get back on his feet.