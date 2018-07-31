Image copyright @caramelwings Image caption Pooja Chinchankar, centre, on her final flight

A woman, who fulfilled her air hostess mother's "dream" by piloting her final flight before retirement, says she feels "happy and overwhelmed".

Ashrrita Chinchankar was first officer on the Air India flight which brought to a close her mum Pooja's 38-year career as cabin crew.

Ashrrita told the BBC: "I am both happy and overwhelmed. Happy because people can relate to the emotion, and overwhelmed because people are celebrating the goodness."

She initially tweeted: "So happy and honoured to be able to pilot the one flight that mattered. It was my mum's dream to have me pilot her last flight as an air hostess with Air India.

"As she retires after her glorious 38 years of service, I will be carrying on with her legacy."

So happy and honoured to be able to pilot the one flight that mattered. It was my mom's dream to have me pilot her last flight as an Air Hostess with @airindiain :) As she retires after her glorious 38 years of service, I will be carrying on with her legacy 😇 #grateful #proud pic.twitter.com/zcUTNCENzj — Ashrrita (@caramelwings) July 31, 2018

That post on Monday has proved popular on Twitter receiving almost 5,000 likes and 650 retweets so far.

People responded to the heartwarming tale asking to see Pooja on her final voyage, prompting the commercial pilot to post a video of passengers and staff paying tribute to her mother.

Air India joined in the celebrations with a tribute to this mother and daughter duo.

The story has had an uplifting effect on many people who have heard the news.

Praful Patel, the former minister for civil aviation and a current MP in the Indian government, tweeted: "Some of the most heartwarming and pleasant stories are the ones that happen in real life".

At the same time people were touched that the mum's long legacy of flying would continue through her daughter.

What a heart warming story, Ashrrita - my congratulations to your mother on the completion of a successful career and for being able to watch her legacy continue through you. All the very best from sarhad paar :) — Yusra Askari (@YusraSAskari) July 31, 2018

Must've been such an emotional moment for you two. Good luck to your mom for the new life and I am sure you will continue to take her legacy forward. This is so heartwarming. Hugs. :* — Farhi (@farhink) July 31, 2018

Others have shared their stories, like Roshni Nair who describes her mother's flying career.

My mom was in Bombay base too and flew with AI (erstwhile IA) for 34 years before retiring in 2013. She had some of the most colourful, fun stories to share of her time there. Wishing your mom and you all the very best :) — Roshni Nair (@dire_nair) July 31, 2018

And others saw the story as an example of female empowerment.

Ashrrita says her mother has no immediate plans to keep still: "She plans to travel for a couple of months, after which she will decide what she wants to do," she said. "She does love to cook.

"The best part about travelling without a fixed itinerary is not having a plan."