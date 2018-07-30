Image copyright REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

It doesn't take much to tickle the social media fancy - in fact one word was all Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani needed to spark a new wave of internet gags.

The former New York City mayor mysteriously tweeted the single word "you", opening up the floodgates for memes and jokes.

His three character message has so far received more than 21k comments, 7k retweets and 19k likes in less than 24 hours.

The apparent mistake has inspired many users to share song lyrics.

Twitter user @justinhendrix quoted a verse and chorus from the Joe Cocker hit track You Are So Beautiful.

Skip Twitter post by @justinhendrix ...are so beautiful

To me

You are so beautiful

To me

Can't you see



You're everything I hope for

You're everything I need

You are so beautiful to me

You are so beautiful to me https://t.co/caN5uVtfHD — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) July 29, 2018 Report

The hashtag #RudySongs has also emerged with nearly 1,000 uses since the tweet was posted on Sunday.

Skip Twitter post by @t_mo_land really got me now

You got me so I don't know what I'm doin' now

Oh yeah, you really got me now

You got me so I can't sleep at night



You really got me

You really got me

You really got me pic.twitter.com/L7m9IcJOwA — Tim Moreland (@t_mo_land) July 29, 2018 Report

This Twitter user echoed Trump's message to Hassan Rouhani after the Iranian president had said war with Iran would be the "mother of all wars", by replicating Eminem's Lose Yourself lyrics.

Skip Twitter post by @AltCyberCommand ...BETTER LOSE YOURSELF IN THE MUSIC, THE MOMENT, YOU OWN IT, YOU BETTER NEVER LET IT GO. YOU ONLY GET ONE SHOT, DO NOT MISS YOUR CHANCE TO BLOW. THIS OPPORTUNITY COMES ONCE IN A LIFETIME, YO. BE CAUTIOUS! https://t.co/YunKEYSK85 — Alt US Cyber Command (@AltCyberCommand) July 29, 2018 Report

Lord of the Rings fans will appreciate @Gc123holesolo take on the "you" gag, with their clip of Gandalf declaring "you shall not pass!"

This isn't the first time an unplanned tweet has encouraged song lyric responses from tweeters.

After UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid "pocket tweeted" the letter 'I' on 15 July, @simon_coxon began a chain of tweets which paid tribute to the Human League number one hit Don't You Want Me.

Giuliani's client Donald Trump is no stranger to sparking trending topics with a random word either.

The US president added 'covfefe' to the public's vocabulary when he tweeted it by mistake in May 2017.

Image copyright Twitter / Donald Trump Image caption Donald Trump's Twitter typo

But no politician in Britain or the US can match the prestige which surrounds that of former shadow chancellor Ed Balls.

Back in 2011, the star of Strictly Come Dancing tweeted, rather than searched for, his own name.

The 28 April has been celebrated as #EdBallsDay on Twitter ever since.