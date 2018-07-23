Trump threatens Iran, Twitter responds with jokes and memes
Social media users have responded to President Trump's angry Twitter threat towards Iranian leader Hassan Rouhani by aping his words to air their own grievances.
Trump - making liberal use of the caps lock key - warned Iran's president of "consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before" in response to Rouhani's earlier declaration that war with Iran would be "the mother of all wars".
While media coverage has focused largely on the geo-political ramifications of Trump's unique brand of Twitter diplomacy and the deterioration of relations between the United States and Iran, many Twitter users chose instead to make fun.
From old yoghurt left festering in the fridge to flat-pack furniture woes, there is seemingly no end of problems to which they have been able to turn the president's words.
Since the warning was issued, more than 85,000 tweets using the president's comments have been made - and part of Trump's statement has been among Twitter's top global trends.
President Trump, it's famously claimed, is partial to McDonald's. So it's possible he may sympathise with one social media user's use of his words to lament his lack of chicken nuggets.
Republican political strategist and Trump critic, Rick Wilson, was more concerned with food left in the fridge.
You might also like:
- Autistic girl praised for 'life as perfectionist' account
- 'Justice' for multi-racial World Cup winners
- Indians, Hispanics and Nigerians defend Kylie Jenner over baby's pierced ears
As social media users warmed to the theme, transgressions in the workplace came to the fore.
Karen is a repeat-offender.
Some dug out a picture of Trump talking to a boy mowing the White House lawn and re-imagined the interaction.
Others simply rewrote President Trump's tweet with song lyrics. Guns n Roses and Rick Astley hits were among those to be given a new lease of life.