Image copyright Svetlana Glushkova/Radio Azattyq/RFERL Image caption Nesipkul Uyabaeva plastered the outside walls of her house in Astana with images of the Kazakh president to stop it from being demolished

The Kazakh leader's face is plastered on the walls of the home of a woman hoping to avoid eviction, and on the other side of the world the US leader's tweet at comedian Rosie O'Donnell prompts others online to follow suit.

'I want our president to hear us'

It's known for vast mineral resources and being a focal meeting point for Syria peace talks, but this time a rebellious Kazakh woman is the centre of her country's attention.

To deter authorities from demolishing her home in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana, 52-year-old Nesipkul Uyabaeva plastered its outside walls with 91 portraits of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Kazakhtan country profile

Last month, President Nazarbayev announced plans to demolish all old private houses in central Astana to clear space for an international exhibition on future energy, scheduled to begin in June.

Image copyright Azattyq Image caption A Facebook Live was streamed online showing authorities arriving at her home with the aim of demolishing it

As police arrived on Friday morning, she reportedly tried to set her house alight. They stopped her in time but Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty's Kazakh office Radio Azattyq was at the scene, streaming a Facebook Live video showing the confrontation.

After more than an hour's stalemate, Ms Uyabaeva agreed to vacate her home in three days, telling Kazakhstan news agency Newtimes: "They will throw me out anyway. They don't see me as a human being."

Policemen, firemen, journalists, and neighbours were shown at the scene in the video.

In it, Ms Uyabaeva also appeared to have injured her arm. She had reportedly accidentally lit a match while trying to set her house on fire and burned her hand instead.

Commenting on the story by Kazakhstan's Nur.KZ on Facebook, some people praised her move to plaster the outside walls of her house in protest saying it could pressure authorities to increase compensation. Others urged authorities to provide her with alternative living space before demolishing her property.

Also by the UGC and Social News team:

"Well done, what a crafty thing to do. How can you tear down a home when there are people living in it? Where are they supposed to go? To the streets? Buy them new homes and then demolish the old ones," read one comment.

"Well done. This should work. It has already, because she has the press talking about her," another said.

Image copyright Newtimes.kz Image caption Ms Uyabaeva said she organised the campaign to grab the president's attention

Local government officials asked her to vacate her home without the president's knowledge, Ms Uyabaeva said in an interview with Newtimes.

She said the issue has been ongoing for several years and she was initially offered 10,000 US dollars as compensation - the sum she had paid to purchase her house in 2007 - which she refused.

Ms Uyabaeva added she had not violated any laws: "I am a weak woman... I want our president to hear us! That is why I organised this campaign. Officials do not fear God. So let them fear the president, who will protect the nation."

Final agreement

Image copyright Twitter/@realDonaldTrump

US President Donald Trump and comedian Rosie O'Donnell are feuding yet again.

In 2015, after he was pressed about calling women "fat pigs, dogs, slobs, disgusting animals", Mr Trump responded: "Only Rosie O'Donnell." Years prior, O'Donnell called Mr Trump a "snake-oil salesman".

Their latest spat comes after Mr Trump quoted one of the comedian's tweets from December 2016 in which she called for former FBI chief James Comey to be fired.

"We finally agree on something, Rosie," added the president.

On Tuesday, the president fired the FBI director, with the administration claiming it was over his handling of the inquiry into Hillary Clinton's emails.

O'Donnell has since responded to Mr Trump's tweet: "You don't even realise the kind of trouble you are in... You are a sadistic man." She also called him a "pathological liar".

But the president's latest dig at Ms O'Donnell prompted many to follow suit, tweeting tongue-in-cheek agreements with some of her other sentiments.

Image copyright Twitter/@kylegriffin1

Image copyright Twitter/@@deer_chair

Meanwhile, critics of the president also adopted his technique, but dug up old tweets of his instead.

Image copyright Twitter/@TheRyanParker

Image copyright Twitter/@williamlegate

Image copyright Twitter/@mangoclaude

And somebody could not resist the opportunity to let former One Direction singer Zayn Malik know they shared an opinion.

Image copyright Twitter/@thecultureofme

Additional reporting by BBC Monitoring in Tashkent