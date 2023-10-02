Newspaper headlines: 'Tory rebellion' as Sunak 'brings axe down on HS2'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Many of Tuesday's papers are dominated by the growing concerns people have about the government's plans for HS2. The Guardian says Rishi Sunak is being accused of "cancelling the future" with his expected "climbdown" over the rail project. The prime minister is preparing to announce the cancellation of HS2's "multibillion-pound" leg to Manchester, it adds.Image caption, "It's Manc robbery" is the Metro's headline, with the paper focusing on the "fury" that Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has expressed about HS2. He told reporters on Monday that this Conservative conference "will be remembered as the [one] when they pulled the plug on us".Image caption, The i reports that there is already "rebellion" inside the prime minister's party - but adds that No 10 is insists "no final decision" has yet been made. As well as reporting the axing of the second phase of HS2, between Birmingham and Manchester, the paper "understands" the Northern Powerhouse Rail project between Liverpool and Hull could also be at risk.Image caption, The Times also goes big on the second day of the Tory conference, telling its readers that Mr Sunak has brought an "axe down on HS2 in the north". An unnamed source, who the paper describes as being "familiar with the prime minister's thinking", says the project was "based on old assumptions" and that the Covid pandemic "has changed the nature of travel". There is also a large image of Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, who used her own speech to tell delegates that the UK is the "best country in which to be black".Image caption, Ms Badenoch's conference speech is the focus of the Daily Mail, which says the minister used her "tub-thumping speech" to "blast" the Labour Party's "woke views and for using Brexit to repeatedly talk down Britain". A large image of the actress Helen Mirren also appears on the front page, after she appeared in the beauty brand L'Oreal's show at Paris Fashion Week.Image caption, The Financial Times warns that Mr Sunak "faces mounting protests" over the HS2 row. It also reports that, when asked, aides to Chancellor Jeremy Hunt "did not deny that he had already approved a radical scaling back" of the rail project. But the main story is former US president Donald Trump's appearance in a Manhattan court - at the start of a civil fraud trail against him and his eldest sons. An image of Mr Trump inside the courtroom, alongside his legal team, sits atop the page.Image caption, A photo of former prime minister Liz truss laughing sits at the centre of Tuesday's Daily Telegraph. She gave a speech at the Conservative conference on Monday, in which she called for the government to "cut taxes and build new homes". Cartoonist Matt Pritchett's take on Ms Truss' "hot ticket" appearance is a drawing of someone - outside a water company - asking when the party will "stop all these outpourings from Liz Truss". The paper's lead story is about government plans - supposedly going to be announced by Health Secretary Steve Barclay later today - to ban transgender women from female hospital wards.Image caption, The Daily Express takes a positive view on the plans Mr Sunak is expected to set out in his conference speech on Wednesday. He is "planning a series of bold announcement that will focus on what is best for Britain," the paper writes. Elsewhere there is a tribute to Francis Lee, the Manchester City and England footballer, who died on Monday aged 79.Image caption, Another tribute for Mr Lee sits atop the Daily Star. Underneath that is an entirely different news story, about an escaped "deaf pet skunk" who residents of Christchurch, Dorset, are being told to keep an eye out for. "She is capable of spraying and is fully loaded and frightened of strangers," Sky the skunk's owner, Sharon, tells the paper. "The spray is stinky when it happens but it is such a rarity."Image caption, The Sun leads on Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas' online "troll terror". Ms Ballas tells the paper that "death threats", plus violent and sexual messages, left her "scared to leave her home". Elsewhere there is a mention of the "Tory row" over HS2, which the paper says "overshadowed day two" of the party's conference in Manchester.