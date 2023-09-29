Newspaper headlines: 'PM eyes motorists' vote' and 'Coach crash tragedy'Published26 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Times has interviewed Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt ahead of the Conservative Party conference, which is due to start next week. He says reforms to public services and the benefits system are needed in order to allow the Treasury to be able to cut taxes - but it is the party's plans to woo motorists that have caught the attention of several other of Saturday's papers.Image caption, The Tories are hoping to win over motorists ahead of the next general election, the Daily Express reports. It has spoken to Transport Secretary Mark Harper about his plans to halt what the papers calls an "anti-car campaign". The main image is of an elated Rory McIlroy celebrating after a brilliant start for Europe in the Ryder Cup golf tournament.Image caption, The Conservatives are eyeing a host of driver-friendly policies ahead of the next election, the i reports. The paper references comments made by the prime minister in the Sun, in which he criticised Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and said he is "slamming the brakes on the war on motorists".Image caption, Rishi Sunak has a "path to victory", the Daily Mail declares, citing polling carried out by Survation on its behalf. The main image shows Ava Evans, who found herself at the centre of the crisis engulfing GB News after host Laurence Fox made what the channel's boss said were "appalling" comments about her live on air.Image caption, Home Secretary Suella Braverman has refused to meet Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to discuss her rhetoric on immigration, the Daily Telegraph says. It also reports the government is planning to roll out a national parking app to replace the myriad of platforms motorists currently need to use.Image caption, The Financial Times' main story concerns allegations about the workplace conduct of former BP chief executive Bernard Looney, who left the company earlier this month. The paper also reports that holiday season is getting under way in China, with 800 million trips expected to be made during the longest national holiday the country has had since pandemic restrictions were lifted.Image caption, The Daily Mirror devotes its front page to the tragic death of Jessica Barker, 15, in a Merseyside school bus crash. The teenager and the driver of the coach were killed when the vehicle overturned on the M53.Image caption, Victoria Beckham is still angry about the abuse her husband received after his infamous red card against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup, the Sun reports. The interview is taken from a Netflix documentary about David Beckham due to be released in the UK this week.Image caption, As is its want, the Daily Star goes in a different direction to the rest of the newspapers. Its front page is dominated by the news that polling has revealed that Brits like pineapple on their pizza after all.Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.