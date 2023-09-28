Newspaper headlines: PM 'puts drivers first' and high taxes 'permanent'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A variety of stories lead Friday's papers. The Guardian reports that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to use the Conservative Party Conference, which gets underway on Sunday, to set out a series of policies intended to appeal to car owners. The measures would include restrictions on the power of English councils to introduce 20mph speed zones and limits on the number of hours a day that car traffic is banned from bus lanes.Image caption, The changes will also include a scaling back of low traffic neighbourhoods and measures to make it easier for drivers to challenge parking fines, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper notes that the policies come in the wake of the Tories' surprise victory in the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election in July, a win widely attributed to concerns among voters about the expansion of London's controversial ultra-low emission zone.Image caption, The Times leads with analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank which says Britain is making a "decisive and permanent shift to a higher-tax economy". The paper says the IFS found that tax rises introduced by the Conservatives since the last election will be equivalent of £3,500 per household by the next election. It adds that the news will "intensify pressure on Rishi Sunak to reverse the trend".Image caption, Mr Sunak also faces "mounting pressure" from some of his own MPs to tell the European Court of Human Rights that the UK will withdraw unless it commits to major reforms, the Daily Express reports. Earlier reports said Downing Street had authorised Home Secretary Suella Braverman to float the prospect of leaving the court in a speech on Tuesday as a "warning shot" to the court not to block plans to deport asylum seekers in the UK to Rwanda.Image caption, The i says private schools have a plan to avoid paying the 20% VAT Labour has pledged to charge them if it wins the next election. The paper says the schools are urging parents to pay their fees years in advance on the assumption that those payments would still be tax exempt. Critics tell the paper that the loophole would benefit the wealthiest families.Image caption, A picture of Elianne Andam, the 15-year-old girl killed in a stabbing in Croydon, south London on Wednesday morning, appears on the front of the Daily Mirror. The paper says Elianne's "devastated" family paid tribute to her at the scene of the attack on Thursday night and quotes her aunt saying: "She went to school and didn't come hom."Image caption, The Sun carries a picture of Elianne's mother, Dorcas, being supported as she visited the scene. The paper quotes Elianne's family describing her as the "light of our lives" and saying that the dreams the aspiring lawyer had for her future "have now been shattered".Image caption, The felling of a 300-year-old tree that stood in the Sycamore Gap in Hadrian's Wall is described as "mindless vandalism" on the front page of the Daily Mail. The paper notes that the tree featured in 1991 blockbuster Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and describes it as among the most photographed trees in the world.Image caption, The Financial Times reports that artificial intelligence company OpenAI is in "advanced talks" with famed former Apple designer Sir Jony Ive and investment firm SoftBank to launch a venture to build the "iPhone of artificial intelligence". People familiar with the plan have told the paper that the project would aim to create a more natural and intuitive user experience for interacting with AI.Image caption, And the Daily Star says that Sharon Osbourne's son Jack has claimed the presenter was "nearly killed by an evil spirit that ended up putting her in hospital". The paper says the news has "taken us all a bit by surprise".Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.