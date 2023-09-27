Newspaper headlines: Croydon stabbing and Tory donor 'faces tax probe'

Image caption,

The Daily Telegraph reports that a firearms officers serving in the Metropolitan Police faces the sack over the killing of a "gangster" who was taking part in a foiled jailbreak eight years ago. The paper says the unnamed officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing after shooting dead Jermaine Baker, who at the time was preparing to spring two prisoners from Wood Green Crown Court in north London, but that the Independent Office for Police Conduct is now set to announce he will be the subject of a gross misconduct hearing. It follows the decision by hundreds of armed officers in the Met to lay down their weapons over the weekend after a colleague was charged with murder over the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Chris Kaba.