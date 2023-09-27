Newspaper headlines: Croydon stabbing and Tory donor 'faces tax probe'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, A number of papers cover the killing of a 15-year-old girl who was stabbed on her way to school in Croydon, south London on Wednesday morning. The Metro reports that the attack took place after a row on a double decker bus.Image caption, The Sun reports that the attack took place around 8.30am near the Whitgift shopping centre. The paper says two people made efforts to save the girl but that she died 50 minutes later. It adds that a 17-year-old boy was later arrested on a tram around five miles away and is being held on suspicion of murder.Image caption, The girl was a pupil at a local private school, according to the Daily Express. The paper also carries a picture of forensic workers gathering evidence at the scene.Image caption, The Daily Mail quotes the Met's chief superintendent, Andy Brittain, who described the attack as "every parent's worst nightmare".Image caption, The girl is described as the "latest victim of our knife crime epidemic" by the Daily Mirror. "Another young life gone in seconds, the lives of another family shattered," the paper says, "This is a national emergency. The government must act now."Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that a firearms officers serving in the Metropolitan Police faces the sack over the killing of a "gangster" who was taking part in a foiled jailbreak eight years ago. The paper says the unnamed officer was cleared of criminal wrongdoing after shooting dead Jermaine Baker, who at the time was preparing to spring two prisoners from Wood Green Crown Court in north London, but that the Independent Office for Police Conduct is now set to announce he will be the subject of a gross misconduct hearing. It follows the decision by hundreds of armed officers in the Met to lay down their weapons over the weekend after a colleague was charged with murder over the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Chris Kaba.Image caption, Labour has dropped a plan to remove private schools' charitable status if it wins the next election, according to the i. Earlier reports suggested the party would introduce the change to allow it to charge private schools the 20% VAT rate. The paper says Labour still wants to impose the VAT charge on fees, but that concerns were raised that removing the charitable status would face legal challenges and threaten other organisations in the charity sector.Image caption, The Times reports that Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been authorised by Downing Street to float the prospect of leaving the European Convention on Human Rights. The paper says the move would be intended to serve as a "warning shot" to the court not to block government plans to deport asylum seekers in the UK to Rwanda. In a speech in Washington on Tuesday, Ms Braverman said she rejected the notion that "a country cannot be expected to respect human rights if it is not signed up to an international human rights organisation".Image caption, HMRC is investigating the tax affairs of one of the Conservative party's biggest and most influential donors, according to the Guardian. The paper says the agency has been investigating the affairs of Lord Bamford, who runs JCB, one of the UK's best-known manufacturers, for three years. It says the inquiry "calls into question whether the Tories should accept funds from the peer in the run-up to the general election" and may also "cast a shadow over the more than £10m he and his family have given the party over the past 20 years".Image caption, The Financial Times reports that the City watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, is preparing to launch a "sweeping review" of valuations in private markets amid fears over the impact of higher borrowing costs. The paper says global regulators are becoming "increasingly uneasy about the potential for blow-ups in private assets and other markets following the abrupt reversal of more than a decade of low interest rates". The review, it adds, will look at issues including who within a firm is accountable for valuations, how information about valuations is passed up to senior figures, and the governance procedures in place.Image caption, And the Daily Star reports that Japanese scientists have developed a way to regrow teeth. "Grow your own gnashers", reads the headline.Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.