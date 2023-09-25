Newspaper headlines: Fresh Russell Brand allegations and call for asylum reform

Newspaper headlines: Fresh Russell Brand allegations and call for asylum reformPublished23 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Many of Tuesday's front pages carry the news that the Metropolitan Police has confirmed it is investigating fresh allegations of sexual offences following media reports about comedian Russell Brand. The Sun says the force has received "a number of non-recent allegations". In earlier reports published by the Sunday Times, Times, and Channel 4, four women accused Brand of offences ranging from sexual assault to rape, dating from between 2006 and 2013. Brand has strongly denied any wrongdoing.Image caption, The Metro carries a picture of Brand taken from a video he posted online on Monday denying the allegations. The paper describes the video as a "rant" in which Brand "alleged a government plot to stop him speaking on social media".Image caption, The Daily Mirror says that the latest allegations come from "across the UK", though notes that no arrests have been made.Image caption, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is "alarmed" by the escalating cost of HS2 and has been presented with estimates that put the final figure at £100bn, according to the Times. Reports have suggested Mr Sunak is considering cancelling the part of the line between Birmingham and Manchester and terminating it in west London instead of Euston to save money. The Times says Mr Sunak has told allies he is not prepared to watch the cost continue to rise, though adds that he is expected to delay a decision on which parts should go ahead until after the Autumn Statement in November.Image caption, The Financial Times says the new American owners of Birmingham City football club have warned that scrapping HS2 would hurt Birmingham's economy and shake investor confidence in Britain. The paper says club chair Tom Wagner has written to the prime minister saying that the current HS2 plans were a factor in the decision of US hedge fund Knighthead Capital Management, where he is co-chair, to invest in the club.Image caption, Labour plans to force private schools to pay 20% VAT if it wins the next elections, according to the i. Many private schools have charitable status and so are currently exempted from various taxes. The paper says the measure could raise £1.7bn "to spend on lifting educational standards across the state sector", though adds that private schools have warned of "widespread" closures if it is introduced.Image caption, The Daily Express reports that Home Secretary Suella Braverman is set to deliver a speech in which she will brand the current asylum system "absurd and unsustainable" and argue that people entering the UK via Channel crossings should not be considered refugees.Image caption, Speaking on a visit to America, Ms Braverman will argue that the threshold for asylum claims has become too low, according to the Daily Mail. The paper reports that she will say refugees once had to show they were facing "persecution" but now must prove only "discrimination". It says she will say that "simply being gay, or a woman, and fearful of discrimination" should not be grounds for an asylum claim.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Ms Braverman will suggest that the UN's 1951 Refugee Convention may need reform. It says she will describe the convention as having been an "incredible achievement" when it was signed in the aftermath of the Second World War but go on to say it has created "huge incentives for illegal migration". The paper adds that the speech will put the home secretary on a "collision course" with the UN High Commission for Refugees, which has been critical of government plans to send refugees to Rwanda.Image caption, Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor has said that one in 10 prisons in England and Wales are barely fit for purpose and should be closed if alternative buildings can be found, the Guardian reports. Mr Taylor has told the paper that 14 Victorian prisons - including HMPs Wandsworth, Pentonville, Liverpool, Leicester, Lewes, Exeter, Bristol, and Leeds - are over-crowded and ill-equipped and that thousands of prisoners are being held in vermin-infested and understaffed facilities.Image caption, And the Daily Star reports that the cost of living has led to a rise in the number of rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, and other pets being abandoned. It says that the issue has left the RSPCA at "breaking point".Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.