Newspaper headlines: Fresh Russell Brand allegations and call for asylum reform

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is "alarmed" by the escalating cost of HS2 and has been presented with estimates that put the final figure at £100bn, according to the Times. Reports have suggested Mr Sunak is considering cancelling the part of the line between Birmingham and Manchester and terminating it in west London instead of Euston to save money. The Times says Mr Sunak has told allies he is not prepared to watch the cost continue to rise, though adds that he is expected to delay a decision on which parts should go ahead until after the Autumn Statement in November.