Newspaper headlines: HS2 row and smoking ban for next generation

Newspaper headlines: HS2 row and smoking ban for next generationPublished1 hour agoBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Saturday's papers carry a range of different stories, with The Times reporting claims that Downing Street is preparing to scrap the second leg of HS2 high-speed rail line. The paper says the PM is on "collision course" with former premiers Boris Johnson and David Cameron over the reported decision.Image caption, The Guardian says Rishi Sunak is considering introducing New Zealand-style anti-smoking measures that would ban anyone born after a certain date from being able to buy cigarettes. The paper says any such move would count among the world's toughest smoking measures and effectively ban the next generation from taking up the habit.Image caption, The i says that British and Russian diplomats have held secret talks since the Ukraine war broke out to try and prevent "nuclear clash and food crisis". However, the paper says a peace plan has never been discussed.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says it has seen a letter - written by senior civil servants and addressed to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case - warning him that trans activists have been able to "embed" their gender ideology in the Civil Service. It urges action to be taken "to ensure that Civil Service impartiality is upheld and freedom of belief is respected".Image source, BBC SportImage caption, The Financial Times previews Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement, scheduled to take place in November, saying the chancellor will announce an overhaul of Isa rules to make it easier for people to invest in stocks. The paper also covers the growing dispute between India and Canada over allegations that New Delhi was involved in the Vancouver murder of a Sikh separatist.Image caption, The Daily Express reports that next week's Conservative party conference will see a group of Tory grandees and MPs link up to warn the prime minister that he must "return the Tory party to its traditional values" if it wants to win the next general election.Image caption, The Daily Mail carries an interview with the brother with Sudiksha Thirumalesh, the teenager who died earlier this month during a legal battle over her life-preserving treatment. Varshan tells the paper that it is "very important" that the family is able to tell her story, after legal restrictions hiding her identity were lifted.Image caption, The Daily Mirror reports new claims from an FBI expert that an actor who died at a party attended by rock star Pete Doherty in 2006 was thrown off a balcony. The allegations are raised in a new TV documentary.Image caption, The Sun focuses on the reported strain in the relationship between the King and Prince Harry. The paper says Prince Harry turned down an offer by his father to spend the anniversary of the Queen's death at Balmoral and chose to stay at a hotel instead.Image caption, And the Daily Star highlights the fact that King Charles followed a lecture on global warming during his state visit to France with a 300-mile flight on private jet.