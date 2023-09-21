Newspaper headlines: Sunak's 'green gamble' and 'le rock and royal'

Image caption,

A speech delivered on Wednesday by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in which he announced exemptions and delays to several targets in the government's net zero strategy dominates the papers. The strategy, which is enshrined in law, commits the UK to eliminating its contribution to the overall amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere by 2050. The Times quotes Mr Sunak saying he would not impose "unacceptable costs" on households, but notes that the move faces opposition even from some Tory MPs.