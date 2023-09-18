Newspaper headlines: More Brand reaction and Unite 'launches red wall push'Published57 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Reaction to the accusations against actor and comedian Russell Brand continue to dominate most of the front pages on Monday. The Times, one of the papers that led the investigation into his alleged conduct, reports that since Saturday more women have come forward with allegations. It says these claims have not yet been investigated but "will now be rigorously checked".Image caption, The Metro reports that the controversy raises questions about what television executives knew about Brand's alleged behaviour, saying some may have turned a blind eye. The star is accused of rape and sexual assaults, allegations he has strenuously denied, saying his relationships were "always consensual".Image caption, The I also reports on questions about what television executives might have known, saying the industry faces allegations of a culture of "protecting the star" over vulnerable staff.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that the BBC has launched an urgent inquiry into alleged complaints made against Brand, who worked as a radio presenter for the corporation between 2006 and 2008.Image caption, The Daily Express reports that complaints made so far could be "the tip of the iceberg".Image caption, The Guardian also reports on the Brand story. But it leads on the news that Unite, Labour's biggest union supporter, will launch campaigns in "red wall" areas to try and urge the party to launch "more radical" policies in areas such as energy, steel and green jobs.Image caption, The Daily Mail reports that serial baby killer Lucy Letby "may have killed three more babies and tried to murder another 15", quoting a paediatrician who gave evidence at her trial.Image caption, The Financial Times reports that Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer plans to seek a "major rewrite" of Britain's Brexit deal if his party wins the next general election. In an interview with the paper, Sir Keir says the current deal the UK has with the bloc is "too thin". The paper's main image shows an anti-fossil fuel protest in New York, as world leaders gather in the city for this week's UN general assembly.Image caption, And the Daily Star warns its readers to prepare for an 11-day stretch of rain and floods, adding that Hurricane Lee could hit the UK with gusts of up to 60mph. "Take it breezy out there," it says while a confused seagull looks on.Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.