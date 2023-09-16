Newspaper headlines: Russell Brand allegations and 'crisis-hit NHS'Published41 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, Most of Sunday's papers focus on the allegations made against Russel Brand of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse. The allegations were made in a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4's Dispatches and relate to a seven-year period at the height of his fame. Brand has denied the allegations and said his relationships have been "always consensual".Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph also focuses on the story. As well as reporting on the allegations, it says Brand was greeted with a standing ovation when he stepped on stage at Wembley Park Theatre on Saturday evening, and told the audience "there are a lot of things I want to talk about, I can't talk about". The paper also reports on apparent tensions within the Conservative Party, with former prime minister Liz Truss saying that her successor Rishi Sunak has spent £35bn more than she would have as PM.Image caption, The allegations against Brand also dominate the front page of the Sunday Mirror, which reports that he sent a taxi to pick up a 16-year-old girl from school for sex.Image caption, The Mail on Sunday also reports on the allegations, saying Brand has been accused of rape and "grooming" a 16-year-old. It reports that he "brazenly" took the stage at his show on Saturday evening.Image caption, It's a similar story on the front page of the Sunday People, which - like other papers - includes a screenshot of the denial Brand issued on his YouTube channel on Friday.Image caption, The Sun on Sunday describes the allegations as a "bombshell".Image caption, Meanwhile, issues within the NHS are the focus of the lead story on the Sunday Express, which says that "almost a million patients" will have resorted to private healthcare by the end of the year as waiting lists within the health service reach record levels. It also says that a quarter of people asked in a survey said they do not believe the NHS will be around for its 100th birthday in 2048.Image caption, And the Daily Star Sunday reports on a study which claims that young people are staying away from work because they fear the apocalypse. "Whatever happened to just having a dicky tummy?" the papers asks.Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.Related TopicsUK newspapers