Newspaper headlines: 'Patients in danger' and Starmer's 'dirty deal'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The i newspaper reports that NHS waiting lists in England could continue to worsen until the next general election after figures released on Thursday showed they'd hit a record high. The paper quotes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as blaming striking doctors and consultants for derailing his plan to cut waiting lists - which hit a record 7.68m people.Image caption, In its lead, the Times reports that, according to the president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, hospitals are "making people sicker". Adrian Boyle accused health leaders of "taking their eye off the ball" in an interview with the paper. He says patients are becoming delirious on A&E trolleys, with those aged over 80 spending an average of 15 hours waiting for a bed.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph reports that children who have not had the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) jabs may be forced to self-isolate for 21 days due to a rapid rise in measles. The paper reports that modelling data suggests up to 160,000 measles infections could occur in London alone. It also pictures Sienna Miller at the Vogue World event, as the 41-year-old actress confirmed her pregnancy in an outfit revealing her bump.Image caption, The Guardian reports that politicians on both the left and right have criticised Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over his plans to tackle migration and end the small boats crisis. Sir Keir said Labour would treat Channel people-smugglers the same way as terrorists. Matt Wrack, the president of the Trades Union Council, said the Labour leader was in "danger of pandering to right-wing Tory rhetoric" on immigration, while Home Secretary Suella Braverman claimed Sir Keir's plan would turn the UK into a "dumping ground" for Europe's migrants.Image caption, The Daily Express leads on Ms Braverman's criticism of Labour's proposed policy. She is quoted in the paper as describing Labour's plans as a "dirty deal" that would "hand Brussels the keys to our immigration system".Image caption, In other news, the Financial Times reports that Housing Secretary Michael Gove's plans to end "no-fault" evictions in England have been "put back on ice" due to infighting in the Conservative Party. A Whitehall official quoted in the paper says: "There are a number of landlords in the whips office who are amplifying the level of concern among Tory MPs and holding things up." The whips, who advise ministers on how Tory MPs will react to new legislation, strongly denied that they were letting their personal financial interests affect their judgement.Image caption, The Daily Mail pictures Anna Wintour and Sienna Miller at the Vogue World event last night, London's first attempt at emulating New York's world-famous Met Gala fashion event. In its lead, the papers reports on the plight of the grieving parents of a teenager who fought doctors who wanted to withdraw her life-extending treatment. The parents voice their frustration in the paper, as a court order prevents her name from being published.Image caption, The Daily Mirror leads on "fresh turmoil" over the planned HS2 rail line after Downing Street refused to rule out axing the train's Manchester leg. It goes on to quote Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who accused the government of making the "North pay for their failure".Image caption, The Daily Star reports that a rogue Russian pilot fired two missiles at an RAF surveillance plane in October last year, describing the miss as being "seconds away from World War Three".Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.