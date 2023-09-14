Newspaper headlines: Starmer 'plots to take EU migrants' and 'desperate despots'Published1 hour agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Daily Telegraph reports on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's plans to tackle illegal migration if his party were to win the general election next year. The paper reports that the opposition party is considering taking a share of asylum seekers reaching Europe as part of a deal in which the EU would "take back" asylum seekers who entered the UK illegally after crossing the Channel.Image caption, The Daily Mail has a similar lead, as it reports that Labour will offer to take in more asylum seekers from the EU if his party wins the next general election. According to the paper, Sir Keir Starmer will also commit Labour to a deal with the EU that would allow the UK "to return some migrants who are deemed to have no claim here".Image caption, The Times pictures Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin, as it says the two leaders met for four hours in eastern Russia on Wednesday. Its lead story says the Labour leader has vowed "to smash people-smuggling gangs", as Sir Keir called the government's policy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda inhumane, unworkable and poor value for money.Image caption, After a memorable meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong Un, the Financial Times reports that Kim has given his "full backing to Russia's 'sacred fight against imperialism' in Ukraine". It pictures the two world leaders shaking hands in what was Kim's first overseas trip since the Covid-19 outbreak. Also on its front page, the paper says the EU is launching an anti-subsidy investigation into electric vehicles from China - it says the probe "could become one of the world's biggest trade cases".Image caption, "Mad Vlad & Dangerous" is the Metro's headline. The paper says "two of the world's worst tyrants have met for talks", as it claims the North Korean leader is "promising to help warlord Vladimir Putin triumph 'over evil'". It quotes Kim Jong Un as saying that his country will "always support the decisions of Pres Putin".Image caption, The Guardian says Rishi Sunak blocked plans by the health department to rebuild five hospitals "riddled with crumbling concrete three years ago" while he was the chancellor. It says "just two of the seven hospital rebuilding projects requested by the department of health were signed off by the treasury at the 2020 spending review". A government spokesperson told the paper the "claims were untrue" and "the funding was not rejected by the treasury, or the chancellor and chief secretary at the time".Image caption, The i newspaper reports that new measures to ban energy firms from force-fitting prepay meters in homes with high-risk customers will protect the elderly and households with children under two - but it says Ofgem "admits" some 1.9m homes with children under five will not be covered.Image caption, The Daily Mirror reports on a rise in shoplifting which the paper says reflects "the shocking state of lawless Britain after 13 years of Conservative rule". It says store thefts are "out of control".Image caption, The Daily Express urges its readers to "join fight to protect triple lock", as earlier this week the government "refused to guarantee they [state pensions] will be given the full 8.5% hike".Image caption, And the Daily Star reports that fossilised bodies of two 1,000-year-old "non humans" were unveiled in Mexico during a congress hearing. It says the "non-humans" in question had three fingers.Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.