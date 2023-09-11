Newspaper headlines: 'I'm no China spy' and '1 in 3 female surgeons abused'

Image caption,

In its lead, the i reports that a state pension boost is "on way for millions", but the paper reports that there are no tax cuts on the horizon. Ahead of Tuesday's jobs and wages figures for August, the paper reports that millions of people will see their pensions go up by £220 a week - that is because the triple lock deal pledges to match wage growth. The paper says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will have an extra £2bn black hole in the budget.