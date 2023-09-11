Newspaper headlines: 'I'm no China spy' and '1 in 3 female surgeons abused'Published56 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage caption, The Times newspaper reports that one in three female NHS surgeons have been sexually assaulted by a colleague over the past five years. According to a paper published in the British Journal of Surgery, sexual misconduct is rife and appears to go unchecked in the profession. It reports that the study's results have been presented to NHS England, the General Medical Council and the British Medical Association.Image caption, "It's a lie! I'm no China spy" is the Metro's headline on Tuesday, as the paper reports on a denial from one of the parliament researchers, who says he is "completely innocent". The BBC is not naming the individual as he has not been charged following arrest.Image caption, Following a heated debate in the Commons on Monday, the Daily Mail reports that "fury erupts" as MPs were told not to name the parliament researcher accused of allegedly spying for China. The researcher vehemently denied these claims on Monday, and has not been charged since his arrest earlier in the year.Image caption, Britain cannot afford to cut ties with China, leads the Daily Telegraph. The paper quotes Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, who says the UK "wouldn't be able to get to where we want to on net zero by stopping or banning Chinese products".Image caption, The Financial Times reports that retailer Wilko will "disappear from the high street next month" as another rescue deal fell through. Around 300 of the flagship stores are due to close, leading to some 12,500 redundancies. The chain's collapse is "a further blow to hollowed-out high streets across the UK", the paper adds. It pictures destroyed homes in Amizmiz, Morocco, after an earthquake during the weekend killed nearly 2,700 people.Image caption, The Guardian also pictures the devastation in Morocco, as limited aid and rescue teams join a "race against time" to find survivors in the Atlas mountains. In its lead story, the paper says a "third of young medics plan to quit [the] NHS within two years of graduating", as poor pay, work-life balance and working conditions were attributed as the main factors for physicians intending to leave the UK and continue their medical career elsewhere.Image caption, In its lead, the i reports that a state pension boost is "on way for millions", but the paper reports that there are no tax cuts on the horizon. Ahead of Tuesday's jobs and wages figures for August, the paper reports that millions of people will see their pensions go up by £220 a week - that is because the triple lock deal pledges to match wage growth. The paper says Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will have an extra £2bn black hole in the budget.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Daily Express claims that off-duty French police officers "prefer to party rather than stop migrants".Image caption, The Daily Mirror reports on the ordeal experienced by 11-year-old Ana Paun, who suffered injuries after an XL Bully dog attacked her, leaving Ana in hospital. She is now back home but her mum is quoted by the paper saying that her daughter "could have died".Image caption, The Sun reports that actor Brian Conley "has abruptly quit EastEnders" following a row with the soap's executives.Image caption, And the Daily Star reports that red fire ants are making a return, according to "insect boffins".Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.