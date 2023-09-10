Newspaper headlines: 'Chinese spy arrest' and 'hell on earth' after quake

By BBC News
Staff
The Sunday Telegraph
The recapture of escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife makes the lead for many of Sunday’s front pages, including The Sunday Telegraph which reports that he “laughed” after being arrested. The 21-year-old was detained in Northolt, north-west London, after a four day search. The paper carries a full report of Mr Khalife’s apprehension, including quotes from an eyewitness who claimed to have seen his reaction after being caught by police.
The Mail on Sunday
“Spooks bugged phones to nail jailbreak ‘spy’” is the splash from the Mail on Sunday. According to its exclusive story, Daniel Khalife was arrested after MI5, MI6 and anti-terror police combined forces to track him down. The paper, citing security sources, reports that “intercepted communications” initially led officers to a house in Richmond, where they “missed him, possibly by minutes”, before Mr Khalife was ultimately arrested on Saturday.
Sunday Mirror
The arrest of Daniel Khalife is also the subject of an exclusive story from the Sunday Mirror, which reports that he had boasted about his plan to flee prison prior to his escape on Wednesday. The paper says Mr Khalife “used to brag about escaping”, according to a prisoner who was in HMP Wandsworth with him.
The Sunday Express
The Sunday Express splashes on the details surrounding Daniel Khalife’s arrest, reporting that he was “nabbed” by an undercover Metropolitan Police officer while cycling along a canal towpath after 75 hours on the run.
The Sunday Times
There are two main stories dominating the front of The Sunday Times. It features a photo seen across many of this week’s Sunday papers of a woman in Marrakesh crying in front of her ruined home after the “apocalyptic” Morocco earthquake. “Commons ‘Chinese spy’ arrested” is the other main report. It says a British parliamentary researcher has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China in what is alleged, according to the paper, “to be one of the most damaging breaches of security at Westminster involving a hostile state”.
Sunday People
The devastating earthquake that struck Morocco late on Friday night also makes the Sunday People’s lead. Photos of a rescue worker and a weeping woman appear along the words “hell on earth” after the death toll exceeded 1,000 at the time of publication. That toll has since risen above 2,000.
The Observer
The Observer leads with an exclusive story that the new chairman of NatWest is “facing scrutiny over his former role with international oil group PetroSaudi”. The group is “embroiled in one of the world’s biggest financial scandals”, the paper alleges, and states that while there is no suggestion of wrongdoing on the part of city veteran Rick Haythornthwaite, “it raises questions over his judgment in working for the oil firm”.
The Daily Star Sunday
“Hottest day of the year…and we’re not done yet” says the Daily Star Sunday, after temperatures reached 33.2C on Saturday in the unprecedented September heatwave.

