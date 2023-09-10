Newspaper headlines: 'Chinese spy arrest' and 'hell on earth' after quake

Image caption,

There are two main stories dominating the front of The Sunday Times. It features a photo seen across many of this week’s Sunday papers of a woman in Marrakesh crying in front of her ruined home after the “apocalyptic” Morocco earthquake. “Commons ‘Chinese spy’ arrested” is the other main report. It says a British parliamentary researcher has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China in what is alleged, according to the paper, “to be one of the most damaging breaches of security at Westminster involving a hostile state”.