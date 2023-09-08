Newspaper headlines: 'Ministers ignored Raac advice' and 'Freddie returns'

Image caption,

Daniel Khalife is also a prominent feature in Saturday's Daily Mail, which teases a "manhunt special" inside the paper. But the splash is on an interview with a seriously ill teenage girl who it reports will "fight NHS doctors who she says wish to 'impose certain death' on her by withdrawing her life-preserving treatment". The 19-year-old has a rare degenerative condition and wants to join clinical trials in North America, but, as the paper reports, "doctors have taken her to court claiming she is 'actively dying' and should be placed in palliative care".