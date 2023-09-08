Newspaper headlines: 'Ministers ignored Raac advice' and 'Freddie returns'Published5 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingBy BBC NewsStaffImage source, The Financial TimesImage caption, "Ministers ignored concrete advice" is the lead headline for Saturday's Financial Times, reporting that the government failed to follow recommendations from an independent advisory group about the potentially dangerous material. The paper says the group, backed by the Institute of Structural Engineers, advised in "2020 that buildings containing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) be included on a high-risk register created by the government's Building Safety Act". This advice was not followed, it adds. The G20 summit in India also features prominently on the FT's front page ahead of its first day on Saturday.Image source, The iImage caption, Raac also makes the splash for The i, which reveals that staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Norfolk have been taking "extraordinary measures" to deal with the crisis. The paper reports that the hospital is one of seven in England found to contain the crumbling concrete and needing to be rebuilt by 2030. The report says operating theatres have been hit by emergency closures, rainwater is pouring through the roofs on to patients, and "bulging ceilings" are being held up with temporary supports.Image source, The SunImage caption, "Brave Freddie returns" hails The Sun, leading with the news that former England cricket captain Andrew Flintoff has been pictured for the first time since he was injured in an accident while filming Top Gear last year. A close up image of Flintoff accompanies the headline, with the paper writing that the 45-year-old was pictured helping to coach the England team in Cardiff in their match against New Zealand on Friday.Image source, The TimesImage caption, The Times leads with escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife. An unnamed relative urges Khalife to hand himself in as the search for the former HMP Wandsworth inmate enters its fourth day. "If I could talk to him, I would tell him to end this and give himself up, even though I understand he is afraid," the relative says. Met Police are investigating a reported sighting of Khalife near Wandsworth roundabout on Wednesday morning.Image source, Daily Mail Image caption, Daniel Khalife is also a prominent feature in Saturday's Daily Mail, which teases a "manhunt special" inside the paper. But the splash is on an interview with a seriously ill teenage girl who it reports will "fight NHS doctors who she says wish to 'impose certain death' on her by withdrawing her life-preserving treatment". The 19-year-old has a rare degenerative condition and wants to join clinical trials in North America, but, as the paper reports, "doctors have taken her to court claiming she is 'actively dying' and should be placed in palliative care".Image source, The GuardianImage caption, The main image on the Guardian is Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, meeting schoolchildren in Delhi before the G20 summit. Sunak is also the subject of the lead story, with calls by a group of MPs for the PM and health secretary not to restrict Covid vaccines to those aged 65 and those in vulnerable groups. It comes amid concern that the new Pirola variant of the disease could put pressure on the NHS this winter.Image source, The MirrorImage caption, Tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II a year after her death is the lead for the Daily Mirror. Its headline, "Miss you, Granny", reflects tributes from Princes William and Harry, with a montage of images featuring the Prince and Princess of Wales at a church service in St Davids Cathedral in Wales, and Harry leaving King George VI Memorial Chapel in Windsor on Friday.Image source, The Daily ExpressImage caption, The same picture of Prince William and Catherine features on the front of the Daily Express, but the paper's lead is on "woke judges under attack". The story says a new report from a senior lawyer states that "ministers must stop bowing to human rights rulings made by 'woke' judges which then benefit bogus asylum seekers, terrorists and strikers". The barrister's analysis "found that politically correct rulings protect special interest groups instead of the majority", the paper says, adding it has "reignited Tory calls for Britain to quit the European human rights treaty".Image source, The Daily TelegraphImage caption, The Daily Telegraph leads on comments from former Bank of England governor Lord King of Lothbury, who warns the bank "has weakened its ability to¬ fight inflation" because of the effort spent on trying to help tackle climate change and reach net zero. The paper reports comments from Lord King in an interview where he says Britain's influence on achieving global net zero emissions are "negligible" and the government has "put too much emphasis on 'arbitrary dates' banning petrol and diesel cars and gas boilers". PM Rishi Sunak, as chancellor in 2021, instructed BoE policymakers to support growth and enable the "transition to a net zero economy", the paper adds.Image source, The Daily StarImage caption, And the Daily Star leads on the weather, as many parts of the UK could see the hottest day of the year on Saturday. Its main focus, however, is on invasive Asian hornets, who the paper says are "ready to invade".