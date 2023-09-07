Newspaper headlines: 'Prison cuts row' and 'baby deaths cover-up'Published53 minutes agoShareclose panelShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, The GuardianBy BBC NewsStaffImage source, MetroImage caption, The Metro reports of "motorway chaos" as police continue their hunt for "terror spy" Daniel Khalife. Queues of traffic formed outside Dover as vehicles were checked for the 21-year-old former soldier, the paper says.Image source, The Financial Times Image caption, Pensions are poised for a "fresh jump", according to the Financial Times. Retirees could see payments rise by 8%, the paper reports. Also on the front page is a story on Rishi Sunak being given "a boost" after Germany backed a delay to post-Brexit electric car tariffs.Image source, The i newspaperImage caption, Daniel Khalife's escape from prison is being investigated as a possible inside job, according to the i newspaper. Looking forward to the weekend, the i also reports that the temperature could hit 33C on Saturday - making it the hottest day of the year.Image source, Daily StarImage caption, The wife of Ken Dodd "senses the spirit" of her late husband's ghost, according to the Daily Star. The paper also carries a story about sleep on its front page, with the headline "half of us are sleep zombies".Image source, The GuardianImage caption, The escape of Daniel Khalife from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday has prompted a row over prison cuts, according to the Guardian. The paper says ministers have been blamed for staff shortages as the manhunt for the former solider enters a second day.Image source, The Daily MirrorImage caption, The Mirror features two royal stories on its front page for Friday. The lead, headlined "thank you for your love", reports that King Charles has thanked the nation for supporting him for his first year as monarch since Queen Elizabeth II's death. A picture of Prince William meeting former football star Paul Gascoigne also appears on the front.Image source, The Times Image caption, A baby deaths "cover-up" is being investigated by Nottinghamshire Police, reports the Times. The paper says police have admitted that terror suspect Daniel Khalife may "already be abroad" because he was "a resourceful individual whose training could help him to evade detection".Image source, The Daily MailImage caption, The Daily Mail marks the first anniversary of the Queen's death with a story about "warring brothers" William and Harry. The paper reports the "reconciliation" the late Queen "longed for" is still "as far away as ever".Image source, The Daily TelegraphImage caption, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is said to be against the idea of issuing more work and student visas to India in return for a trade deal the Telegraph reports. The paper also features a large image of missing former soldier Daniel Khalife on its front page.Image source, The GuardianSign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.